Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Interparfums stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96. Interparfums has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

