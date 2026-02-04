Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN Stock Position Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 9,088,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 506,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 463,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 138,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs sold 71,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $2,718,015.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,985.60. This represents a 33.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emil Kuriakose sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $44,548.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,578.05. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 141,243 shares of company stock worth $5,311,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small?molecule therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s research and development efforts center on novel mechanisms of action designed to address the underlying causes of progressive liver disorders, including inflammation, fibrosis and metabolic dysregulation. By advancing targeted compounds that can be administered orally, Terns aims to offer patients more convenient and effective treatment options compared to injectable or biologic therapies.

The company’s pipeline features several candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

