Rothschild & Co Redburn Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Rothschild & Co Redburn in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $72.00 target price on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE:CF opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 396.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

