Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $2.69 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 145.6% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $7,120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 869.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Datadog Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 386.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,445 shares of company stock valued at $186,887,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

