Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 84,206 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZGN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 717,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 89.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

ZGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.20 price objective (down from $11.50) on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ermenegildo Zegna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

NYSE:ZGN opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men’s tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.

