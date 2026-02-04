Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,523,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,241 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $86,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,305,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501,213 shares during the period. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 3,156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares in the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,792 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,201,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 479,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $17,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

CCCS opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.