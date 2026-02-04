Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,034 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $81,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 18.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

