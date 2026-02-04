Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $89,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.