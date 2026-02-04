Strs Ohio Sells 52,947 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 76,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ESI stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

