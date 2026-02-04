Payne Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Payne Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Payne Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Payne Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 25.8%

VFMO stock opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.