Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 965,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,345 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 893,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 833,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

