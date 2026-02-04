Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $3.40 Million in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 31.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AppLovin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $461.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.29. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $800.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.45.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

