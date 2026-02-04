Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,575 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 260.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 125.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 815,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coursera from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $974.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.