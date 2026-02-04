Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 240,379 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 240,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.4%
COIN stock opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average of $296.67.
Key Coinbase Global News
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched a U.S.-regulated prediction market platform through its CFTC-regulated arm — a new product line that could drive trading volume and fees if it scales. Coinbase Launches Prediction Market Across US as SUBBD Explodes
- Positive Sentiment: Ark Invest (Cathie Wood) added Coinbase to its purchases, signaling institutional interest that can support near-term demand for the stock. Cathie Wood Loads Up On Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (MarketBeat) frames Coinbase’s pivot into derivatives/prediction markets (and its Deribit integration) as a strategic revenue diversification away from spot trading. That thesis supports upside if trading churn rises. From Holding to Hedging: The “Crypto Casino” Trade Is Taking Over
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory clarity efforts (push for the CLARITY Act and expanded CFTC authority) could help Coinbase long term, but legislative timing and scope remain uncertain. SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes Congress to Sign CLARITY Act
- Negative Sentiment: Nevada’s Gaming Control Board filed a civil enforcement action seeking to stop Coinbase from offering certain event/sports contracts in the state and asked for injunctive relief — a material legal risk that could restrict the rollout and raise compliance costs. Nevada authorities file lawsuit against Coinbase over unlicensed wagering
- Negative Sentiment: Newly released DOJ emails and reporting suggest Jeffrey Epstein held an early Coinbase stake and realized large gains — a reputational issue that may pressure sentiment and invite further scrutiny. Jeffrey Epstein Was an Early Investor in Coinbase, Emails Reveal
- Negative Sentiment: Broader crypto weakness — Bitcoin sliding to fresh 2026 lows — is depressing trading volumes across exchanges and has pressured Coinbase shares as part of the sector decline. Bitcoin Dropped to Prices Last Seen in 2024 as Crypto-Linked Stocks Extended Falls
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. President Capital boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.27.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 795,587 shares of company stock valued at $232,280,330 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
