Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVLY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.20. Mission Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in California. As a financial services organization, it operates under regulatory oversight as an OTC-listed entity, offering a range of banking solutions tailored to the needs of local consumers and businesses.

The company’s core activities include accepting deposits through checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as providing various loan products such as commercial real estate financing, small business loans, residential mortgages and consumer lines of credit.

