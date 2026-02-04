Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Issues Earnings Results

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Galaxy Digital had a net margin of 364.19% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of C$28.26 billion during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Galaxy Digital’s conference call:

Data centers — Galaxy now has over 1.6 GW of approved power (including a recent 830 MW approval), expects to deliver the first CoreWeave data halls by end of Q1 and begin recognizing lease revenue/cash flow in Q1, and is preparing phase-two build and financing to scale Helios further.

— Galaxy now has over of approved power (including a recent approval), expects to deliver the first CoreWeave data halls by end of Q1 and begin recognizing lease revenue/cash flow in Q1, and is preparing phase-two build and financing to scale Helios further. Digital assets operations — the business produced record adjusted gross profit of $505M in 2025 (up 67% YoY), drove $34M adjusted EBITDA for the year, recorded record trading volumes, grew the loan book and asset-management flows (ending with ~$12B on platform), and launched new tokenized and staking initiatives.

— the business produced record adjusted gross profit of in 2025 (up 67% YoY), drove $34M adjusted EBITDA for the year, recorded record trading volumes, grew the loan book and asset-management flows (ending with ~$12B on platform), and launched new tokenized and staking initiatives. Balance sheet & treasury — GAAP net loss of $241M in 2025 was driven in part by ~$160M of one-time charges and portfolio markdowns; net digital assets (~$1.7B) fell 22% Q/Q, and Galaxy faces a $445M exchangeable note maturity in Dec 2026, representing a liquidity/mark-to-market risk despite $2.6B of cash and stablecoins post-Q4 raises.

— GAAP net loss of in 2025 was driven in part by ~$160M of one-time charges and portfolio markdowns; net digital assets (~$1.7B) fell 22% Q/Q, and Galaxy faces a exchangeable note maturity in Dec 2026, representing a liquidity/mark-to-market risk despite $2.6B of cash and stablecoins post-Q4 raises. Regulatory & macro outlook — management sees a ~75–80% chance of a U.S. crypto market-structure bill (a potential catalyst to accelerate institutional tokenization), but timing and terms remain uncertain while crypto prices stay depressed due to distribution by long-term holders.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 17.2%

TSE GLXY opened at C$29.98 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$11.27 and a 52 week high of C$64.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.83.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital is a is a diversified financial services and investment management company dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The company operates through five business lines: Trading, Principal investing, Asset management, mining and Investment Banking.

