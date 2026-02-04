7,854 Shares in Regency Centers Corporation $REG Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

