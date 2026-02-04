State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in Indivior PLC $INDV

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Indivior were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Indivior by 1,122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Indivior by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,647,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after buying an additional 1,117,140 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 2,597.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 958,132 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 827,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Performance

Indivior stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.80. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Indivior news, Director Keith Humphreys purchased 775 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,332.78. The trade was a 15.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Ryan bought 775 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,427.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $69,470.57. The trade was a 65.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 4,871 shares of company stock valued at $172,385 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDV. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Report on INDV

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.