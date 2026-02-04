Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

