Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $51.63 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $51,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

