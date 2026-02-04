STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.22 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $151.06 million and $131.58 thousand worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EURS is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Stasis and pegged 1:1 to the euro. Fully backed by liquid euro reserves managed by STSS Malta, it is designed to provide a transparent and compliant digital euro alternative. EURS operates across several blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Algorand, XRPL, and XDC, and is also accessible via Arbitrum and Gnosis Chain. It is used for payments, remittances, trading, DeFi applications, and enterprise finance. The stability of EURS is maintained through a reserve structure with daily statements, quarterly verifications, and third-party audits. EURS integrates with the Stasis Bridge for cross-chain transfers and is supported by the non-custodial Stasis Wallet. Issued within the EU regulatory framework, EURS is legally usable in over 170 countries and supported by legal opinions across multiple jurisdictions. It is part of Stasis’ broader platform to connect traditional and decentralised financial systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

