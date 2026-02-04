297,831 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Purchased by First Citizens Investor Services Inc.

First Citizens Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 297,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,858,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.5% of First Citizens Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,573,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

