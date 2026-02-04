New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.99 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

