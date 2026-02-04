Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $64,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

