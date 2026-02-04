iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF is Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

