Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $170,630. The trade was a 68.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 622,060 shares of company stock valued at $17,076,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.