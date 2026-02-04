Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

