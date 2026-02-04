Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $634.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.