Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,688,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,359,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,688,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,969,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.