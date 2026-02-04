Northland Securities Forecasts FiscalNote FY2025 Earnings

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOTE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FiscalNote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.62.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in FiscalNote by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 25.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in FiscalNote by 830.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 714,091 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Northland’s longer?range outlook shows improvement by FY2027 (forecast FY2027 EPS of ($1.05) with quarterly losses narrowing through the year), which suggests a path to smaller losses that could be constructive if management executes on revenue and margin progress.

Negative Sentiment: Northland's near?term estimates are significantly more bearish than consensus: FY2026 EPS of ($1.52) (vs. consensus ~($0.43)), quarter-by-quarter 2026 losses (Q1 $?0.44, Q2 $?0.40, Q3 $?0.36, Q4 $?0.32) and FY2025 at ($4.67). Those larger projected losses raise concerns about cash burn, financing needs and dilution risk for a company with a small market cap and elevated leverage.

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

