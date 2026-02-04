Q1 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Raised by Analyst

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.5%

Targa Resources stock opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $211.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,643,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,012,000 after buying an additional 1,620,253 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,426,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 441.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 675,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,565,000 after acquiring an additional 550,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,686,000 after acquiring an additional 453,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Featured Articles

