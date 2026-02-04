Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CWCO

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.90 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

CWCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.49. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $145,091.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,085. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 1,848 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $66,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,310 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,205.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $246,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward estimates — including FY2027 (to $1.70 from $1.68), Q2 2027 and Q2 2026 — suggesting slightly stronger forward earnings power that could support higher valuations. Consolidated Water (CWCO) Surpasses Market Returns

Zacks Research raised several forward estimates — including FY2027 (to $1.70 from $1.68), Q2 2027 and Q2 2026 — suggesting slightly stronger forward earnings power that could support higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Technical note: commentary highlights the stock moving above its 200?day moving average, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum and trend-following buyers. Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Technical note: commentary highlights the stock moving above its 200?day moving average, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum and trend-following buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Most Zacks estimates remain close to prior levels (consensus full?year at $1.27), so while revisions are positive in aggregate, they are modest and may not dramatically change near?term fundamentals.

Most Zacks estimates remain close to prior levels (consensus full?year at $1.27), so while revisions are positive in aggregate, they are modest and may not dramatically change near?term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in recent filings is effectively meaningless (shows zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover metric), producing noise rather than a clear sentiment signal for traders.

Reported short?interest data in recent filings is effectively meaningless (shows zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover metric), producing noise rather than a clear sentiment signal for traders. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upgrades, Zacks trimmed a couple of quarterly estimates (Q1 2027 to $0.41 from $0.42 and Q4 2026 to $0.34 from $0.36), indicating some quarter?to?quarter variability that could temper upside expectations if trends weaken.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

