Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for EverQuote Q1 Earnings

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVER

EverQuote Price Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $685.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in EverQuote by 235.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in EverQuote by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $346,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,404 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,656.60. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,612 over the last 90 days. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.