US Capital Advisors Predicts Reduced Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Analysis on TRP
TC Energy Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE:TRP opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.
Institutional Trading of TC Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 46.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.
The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.