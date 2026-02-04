US Capital Advisors Predicts Reduced Earnings for TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:TRP opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 46.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.