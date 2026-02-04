Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.61. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

