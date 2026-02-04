Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBMT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $182.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

