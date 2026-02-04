Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

CAMT stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $155.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.



Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high?resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

