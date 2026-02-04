Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HBCP opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $482.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

