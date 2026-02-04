Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Takes $538,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

