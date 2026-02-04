Reviewing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million 5.62 $429.28 million $3.09 16.44 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.90 $101.80 million $7.98 16.01

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Communities 1 7 6 0 2.36

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $137.46, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 49.45% 6.30% 3.54% Sun Communities 42.58% -4.53% -2.29%

Dividends

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust beats Sun Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.