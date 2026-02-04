Atala Financial Inc Has $2.29 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Atala Financial Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.4% of Atala Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,099.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,723.90 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,076.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,211.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,876.88.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

