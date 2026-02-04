Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $120.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

