Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,014 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $120,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,472,126.89. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

