Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $45,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The Index measures the investment return of Treasury STRIPS, coupon and principal, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a United States Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components.

