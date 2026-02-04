Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 23,174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 853.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $314.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

