Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Malik Ducard Sells 2,293 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Malik Ducard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $60,030.74.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Key Pinterest News

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,632,000 after buying an additional 1,069,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after purchasing an additional 718,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,952,000 after purchasing an additional 224,909 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

