Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Riker Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,633.53. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lauren Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Lauren Riker sold 1,416 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $34,323.84.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $904.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 213,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 48.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 515,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

