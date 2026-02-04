Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 681.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

