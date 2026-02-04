Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,632 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,415,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.