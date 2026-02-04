Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 34,915 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $296.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

